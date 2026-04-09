When will MS Dhoni play in IPL? Here is what CSK CEO said

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is recovering from a calf muscle strain and is currently undergoing training. “It is difficult to specify when he will return, as recovery is still underway. MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can't say how much time,” Viswanathan said, as per media reports.

Dhoni, 44, has already missed the opening phase of the season, which began on March 28, and is likely to be unavailable for CSK’s next fixture against Delhi Capitals on April 11. His participation in the April 14 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders also remains doubtful.