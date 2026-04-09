When will MS Dhoni play in IPL? Here is what CSK CEO said

CHENNAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain, with Kasi Viswanathan saying there is no clear timeline yet as the veteran continues his rehabilitation.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is recovering from a calf muscle strain and is currently undergoing training. “It is difficult to specify when he will return, as recovery is still underway. MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can't say how much time,” Viswanathan said, as per media reports.
Dhoni, 44, has already missed the opening phase of the season, which began on March 28, and is likely to be unavailable for CSK’s next fixture against Delhi Capitals on April 11. His participation in the April 14 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders also remains doubtful.
His absence has been a setback for CSK, who have lost their first three matches and are yet to open their account this season.
In 2022, the team had lost their first four games.
Meanwhile, the franchise is hopeful that Dewald Brevis will be available soon. The South African batter missed the first three matches for CSK after suffering a side strain. He is now making progress in his recovery.
CSK are scheduled to host Delhi Capitals on April 11 and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14 at Chepauk as they look to revive their campaign.