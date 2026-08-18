When India avenged 1982 Asiad loss against Pakistan in their last WC meeting

It was about settling an old score.

The venue was the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, the same ground where Pakistan had inflicted a painful 7-1 defeat on India in the 1982 Asian Games final.

On February 28, 2010, India returned to the same venue and turned the tables, beating Pakistan 4-1 in the opening match of the World Cup. Later in the same year, they defeated the arch-rival in the Commonwealth Games at the same venue by a 7-4 margin.

For the captain in the 2010 World Cup, Rajpal Singh, the victory was the culmination of a promise he had made days earlier after India had lost to Pakistan in the Champions Challenge in Salta.