When Hardik comes back, our number 7 and 8 will be sorted: Shubman Gill

Gill said Pandya's skills are unmatched as he is a seam bowling all-rounder, who can operate and be effective during any phase of the game.

"If Hardik Pandya comes into the team, then our number seven and number eight positions will also be sorted. We will look like a much more balanced team in terms of batting," Gill told mediapersons on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand here.

Pandya, who normally bats at No. 6 or 7, has been sidelined since the IPL because of multiple injury issues, the latest being stress on his shin just before an anticipated return to competitive cricket for India A.