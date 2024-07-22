Begin typing your search...

Wheels India Ltd crowned champion

22 July 2024
19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2023-24 (Winner- Wheels India Ltd)

CHENNAI: Wheels India Ltd eased to a seven-wicket win over Apollo Tyres in the final of the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Apollo Tyres was bundled out for 80 with M Ravi Teja taking four for 13 and J Sathish claiming three for 28. In reply, Wheels India reached its target in 16.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Final: Apollo Tyres 80 in 26.1 overs (M Ravi Teja 4/13, J Sathish 3/28) lost to Wheels India Ltd 81/3 in 16.2 overs. Note: Wheels India Ltd emerged as champion for the second consecutive time.

Landmarks: K Manoj Lal of Apollo Tyres is the highest run getter overall in the tournament with 151 runs and M Ravi Teja of Wheels India Ltd is the highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets

CricketWheels India LtdApollo TyresThiruvallur DCA Trophy
DTNEXT Bureau

