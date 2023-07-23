Begin typing your search...

Wheels India Limited crowned champion

ByDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2023 12:30 AM GMT
Wheels India Ltd defeated Samsung India by one run in the final

CHENNAI: Wheels India Ltd held its nerve to prevail over Samsung India by a narrow one-run margin in the final of the 18th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Defending a total of 133, Wheels India bowlers stepped up restricting their opponent to 131 for eight.

Earlier, S Sudhan Pargunan top-scored for Wheels India with 36. G Ganesh Moorthy of Samsung India emerged as the highest run getter with 195 runs including 3 fifties.

M Elumalai of Wheels India Ltd was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets. BRIEF SCORES: Final: Wheels India Ltd 132/9 in 30 Overs (S Sudhan Pargunan 36) bt Samsung India 131/8 in 30 overs (S Dinesh Kumar 31, G Naveen Kumar 25)

Wheels India LtdSamsung India18th Lucas TVSDCA Trophy195 runs
DTNEXT Bureau

