Why sandpaper?

The abrasive sheets of paper have always been used to rub the face and edges of cricket bats, which are made of willow. Cummins says there's still sandpaper in the locker rooms to use on bats. He said it was also used in practice sessions to scuff the outside surface of the leather balls so that batters could prepare to face deliveries that swing through the air unconventionally.

But using it on the field, during the game, that's extraordinary. And that's what got the Australian team into this prolonged mess.

Some wonder why this case was treated so harshly. Cricket Australia administrators recognized the sport's long-established status in the national consciousness, and realized the Sandpapergate scandal brought the game into disrepute and shattered the team's standing in the community.

Michael Kasprowicz, a former test fast bowler and Cricket Australia director, told Australian Associated Press that the hard line taken was probably more about perception than tampering.

"I know from a board point of view at the time, it wasn't about damaging the ball. It was about damaging the brand," he said.

Rubbed out Bancroft was the initial face in the scandal, after South African television broadcast footage of him with the sandpaper on the field.

He published a roughly 4,500-word account of his recollections after Khawaja, Warner and Cummins made public statements.

"It was not just the three of us ... It was the whole team," Bancroft said. He felt "freed" after finally telling his story, he said, adding that the "final straw" was a news conference staged by Cummins that "made me feel angry, betrayed and alone."

Warner responded to the initial fallout from Khawaja's book by supporting his longtime friend and saying Cricket Australia's investigation into the scandal was "rushed and botched. "

But Cummins, in a 70-minute stand-up news conference, accused Khawaja of being "casual" and "flippant."

"When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he's 100% wrong," Cummins said.