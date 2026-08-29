What to know about the backlash against FIFA President Gianni Infantino

UEFA ramps up the pressure with legal action

On Thursday, UEFA escalated the situation by revealing that it is preparing a possible criminal complaint against the FIFA president in Switzerland – where the organization is based – for alleged mismanagement.

The European soccer confederation filed requests in U.S. courts seeking evidence about Infantino's secretive plan to give private investors led by Joshua Kushner a stake in the profits of future World Cups and other FIFA tournaments for $4.2 billion.

FIFA withdrew the proposal on Aug. 1, just days after it was made public, after intense pushback.

UEFA's lawyers called the plan “a vehicle for Infantino and that small circle to acquire a permanent stake in and otherwise profit from FIFA's most valuable assets to the detriment of FIFA, its members, and other parties within the football family.”

FIFA did not comment on UEFA's move, which increases pressure on Infantino and puts other FIFA staffers at risk of legal exposure relating to a project that its now-fired chief operating officer said was Infantino's idea.

It also means Kushner, the younger brother of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, faces increased scrutiny at a time when he is involved in a $12 billion takeover deal for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Some of Infantino's critics want him to step down before the vote.

“Infantino is polarizing the world in a way we haven't seen in history,” Norwegian soccer federation president Lise Klaveness said in Monaco.

Norway was the first FIFA member federation explicitly asking Infantino to resign in the wake of the World Cup investment plan.