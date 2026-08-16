What to Expect From Europe's Biggest Clubs in 2026/27 season

New era, same ol’ Mourinho

Two years without a title has shaken up Real Madrid, and forced Florentino Perez to bring back his trusted manager, Jose Mourinho, and a blank cheque. The latter of which has seen the club splurging 140 million euros on 19-year-old, Yan Diamonde.

Apart from roping in the young talent, the club has also strengthened its defence, with the addition of Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahim Konate to counter Barcelona’s attacking threat. Not to forget the addition of Bernardo Silva, who brings the much-needed experience down the middle where they were left exposed last year.

Real Madrid did all of that without losing much talent, with Mourinho convincing Vinicius Jr to sign a six-year extension. Add in the returning Endrick and the signing of talented Carlos Espi, Real Madrid is definitely revitalised. But with the failed attempt to sign Rodri, all eyes will be on Mourinho’s tactics now, will it succeed in 2026?

Bold Claim: Mourinho gets sacked mid-way through the season.