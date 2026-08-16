What to Expect From Europe's Biggest Clubs in 2026/27 season

CHENNAI: The 2026-27 European football season is here, with the continent's biggest clubs preparing for another gruelling campaign. Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence, Barcelona chase a third consecutive La Liga crown, while Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli and AC Milan enter new chapters of their own.
Here's our club-by-club preview of what to expect this season.
What’s new?
Duh, Jose Mourinho’s documentary
Player to watch out for
Yan Diamonde (Winger)
Talent to watch out for
Carlos Espi (Striker)
Why watch Madrid?
Are you into UFC? Do you love seeing epic fights? If you love flaunting your past successes, Madrid will provide that and more for you.
New era, same ol’ Mourinho
Two years without a title has shaken up Real Madrid, and forced Florentino Perez to bring back his trusted manager, Jose Mourinho, and a blank cheque. The latter of which has seen the club splurging 140 million euros on 19-year-old, Yan Diamonde.
Apart from roping in the young talent, the club has also strengthened its defence, with the addition of Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahim Konate to counter Barcelona’s attacking threat. Not to forget the addition of Bernardo Silva, who brings the much-needed experience down the middle where they were left exposed last year.
Real Madrid did all of that without losing much talent, with Mourinho convincing Vinicius Jr to sign a six-year extension. Add in the returning Endrick and the signing of talented Carlos Espi, Real Madrid is definitely revitalised. But with the failed attempt to sign Rodri, all eyes will be on Mourinho’s tactics now, will it succeed in 2026?
Bold Claim: Mourinho gets sacked mid-way through the season.
What’s new?
Four fresh faces, who would have thought that about Broke-a-lona
Player to watch out for
Rodri (Defensive midfielder)
Talent to watch out for
Karim Adeyemi (Winger)
Why watch Barcelona?
Watching Barcelona is like watching Fast and Furious but on steroids.
Third season (new) for Hansi Flick
Barcelona’s manager Hansi Flick hasn’t stayed at a club for more than two years. But after two successful years with Blaugrana, he will be at helm till 2028, where the club lives and dies by the very same sword.
Restoration of spending power meant that the club splurged on Newcastle United’s exciting winger Anthony Gordon. While he fits the system, he has rarely shown consistency throughout a campaign. It has also signed Karim Adeyemi, and is in talks to sign Manchester City’s Rodri.
Why is that important? Rodri revives the Barcelona midfield, bringing back the OG Sergio Busquets positioning and ball awareness, giving them far more control than before. But where it will be caught off-guard is yet again at the heart of the defence, where no doubt the 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi is making a mark but who plays beside him?
Bold Claim: Hansi Flick’s side to have the best defensive record.
What’s new?
Finally a manager, and not a caretaker, Michael Carrick
Player to watch out for
Youri Tielemans (Midfielder)
Talent to watch out for
JJ Gabriel (Forward)
Why watch Manchester United?
If your favourite colour is red, then I don’t think you can look elsewhere. Or if you want to act cool in front of your football watching friends, then there’s another reason.
Can Carrick make Manchester United?
Manchester United is a legacy club but the recent history clearly shows that the legacy has been deep buried in mud. With 20 league titles, and 13 in the Premier League era, Michael Carrick clearly has a big task up his sleeve. He has the support of the faithful, who are now singing ‘Carrick is at the wheels’.
After taking over mid-season, the former United midfielder turned things around for the Red Devils with 11 wins in his first 16 games that translated into a top-three finish. During his short time at the club, Carrick has already managed to get the best out of Kobie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha.
He will now have a returning Marcus Rashford, and a beast of a midfielder in Youri Tielemans to help them drive up the field, providing support to Bruno Fernandes.
Bold Claim: Manchester United taking City’s spot to fight it out with Arsenal
What’s new?
After a decade, there’s a Spaniard at the helm, and he’s not named Rafa Benitez
Player to watch out for
Morgan Rogers (Midfielder)
Talent to watch out for
Valentin Barco (Midfielder)
Why should you support Chelsea?
Are you someone who loves Monday-morning blues? If yes, then Chelsea is your team, as you will wake up on Monday regretting your weekend.
Which Xabi Alonso will turn up?
Until last year, Chelsea fans were ‘Que Sera Sera’ (Whatever will be, will be). Now, they are singing praise about Xabi Alonso as the messiah, who can take the club to greater heights. The 44-year-old who for the longest time was linked with a move to Liverpool is now Chelsea’s boss, and his influence is already showing.
Alonso much prefers the 3-4-2-1 system, which also shifts into a fluid 3-2-5 system depending on the opposition and context of the game. In that regard, Maxence Lacroix is a perfect signing, capable of marshalling the defence while Morgan Rogers provides them the presence in the midfield.
The signing of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welback clearly shows Alonso’s faith in experience. With a squad that can fit three or four football playing XIs, the question for Alonso is has he figured out his ideal squad?
Bold Claim: Xabi Alonso to go down as one of Chelsea’s all-time great managers
What’s new:
Pep is gone, and the post-Guardiola era starts with Enzo Maresca at the wheel, with more charges!
Players to watch out for:
Elliot Anderson (Midfielder)
Talents to watch out for:
Jeremy Monga (Forward)
Why should you back City?
If you are that person who suddenly has a rich hobby, or only eats probiotic curd, then you should definitely support Manchester City.
The Big ‘Maresca’ gamble
Ten years later, Manchester City has a new manager, and it will now know how the United fans felt when Sir Alex Ferguson had to be replaced. But luckily, in Enzo Maresca, it has someone who knows the system pretty well, having served as the assistant manager for the Cityzens.
It will also be without the trusted duo of John Stones and Bernardo Silva, with a question mark over Rodri’s future as well. But City being City, has already broken the bank, signing Nottingham Forest’s midfielder, Elliot Anderson.
In Jeremy Monga, it has a talented young attacker, who has the capability of running defence ragged but he’s just 17, so proceed with utmost caution. Maresca knows the toughness of the Premier League but can he tackle the toughness of Arsenal? That’s the biggest question for City.
Bold claim
Manchester City to finish outside the top four despite stacked talents
What’s new:
Arsenal is defending its title, which was definitely not on anyone’s bingo list for the past decade.
Players to watch out for:
Bruno Guimaraes (Midfielder)
Talents to watch out for:
Marli Salmon (Defender)
Why should you support the club:
Do you love heartbreak movies? Or one that fills you with a lot of hope till the last scene drastically changes course? Arsenal will definitely give you those vibes.
Toughest exam awaits Arteta’s Gunners
Winning titles is easier than defending them. Since the Premier League era has begun, only four teams have successfully defended its title, and Arsenal will be hoping to join the list. But a bigger and newer challenge awaits them in the form of other Premier League teams.
Since last season, the biggest change that’s happened for Arsenal is now it knows how to win crucial games. There is, however, an injury cloud over William Saliba, who suffered a back injury, and is expected to be out for an extended period of the season.
The departure of Leandro Trossard, who provided the impetus during crucial moments of the season too is a big miss. But that’s where Arsenal has been sharp in the market, signing Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. He is most certainly going to provide them the edge, and the link-up play between midfield and attack, and possibly even be on the scoresheet.
Bold claim:
Arsenal will successfully defend its Premier League title, quite shocking, right?
What’s new:
New manager but same old face in Massimiliano Allegri.
Players to watch out for:
Rasmus Hojlund (Forward)
Talents to look out for:
Alessandro Buongiorno (Defender)
Why should you support Napoli?
Who doesn’t love a full Italian experience? Sunshine, dapper footballers, stylish jerseys and possibly, even a glass of red wine.
Napoli’s long way back to top
Napoli enter the new season looking to reclaim its place at the top of Italian football after finishing behind Inter last campaign. How are they planning to do that? With new manager Allegri at the helm.
Allegri is no stranger to Serie A, in fact, managers keep changing as if Serie A were a game of musical chairs. What you can expect from Napoli though is compact football, with Kevin de Bruyne and Scott McTominay having bigger roles.
Last season, Rasmus Hojlund, on loan from United, scored 16 goals for Napoli, leading it to Champions League qualification, and thus securing himself a permanent move. Whether that move will be fruitful or will run its course against the second-season syndrome, only time will tell.
Bold claim:
Napoli will be champions of Italy once again.
What’s new:
Old Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim
Players to watch out for:
Goncalo Ramos (Forward)
Talents to watch out for:
Sankhoun Diawara (Defender)
Why should you watch Milan?
Unless you have a cousin in Milan who begs you to support them, can’t think of many other reasons, or if you love a good redemption story.
Amorim, and old Milano restoration project
AC Milan has its task cut out, especially with the way Inter has been performing over the last few years in Serie A. Once a heritage footballing club, AC Milan has been reduced to an afterthought in European competitions, with a serious need of restoring its legacy.
Who did they appoint for that? Ruben Amorim. Yes, the same Amorim who was tasked with lifting Manchester United out of trouble. The ex-Sporting manager certainly has shown he has the tools to build a robust side but does he have the tactical flexibility?
Much of the last season went by with Amorim sticking to his back three, and refusing to change his system. Milan would hope that’s not the case this year around. It has also broken the bank to sign Goncalo Ramos, a club-record signing. Can Amorim make it all cohesive?
Bold Claim:
Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan will challenge Inter for the title.