What pickleball is to tennis, IIT-M's 'Phiball' aims to be for basketball

Launched on the eve of National Sports Day (celebrated on August 29 every year) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Phiball re-engineers conventional court dynamics by pitting three teams against one another on a single circular pitch.

"Phiball is a new version of a basketball game combined with netball," explained Prof Gummadi, Dean of Students at IIT Madras.

"Since there are three teams competing with each other, this becomes an even more fast game and students learn how to take quick decisions and instant game strategy depending upon the situation," he added.

Prof Gummadi admitted that the American invention, Omegaball, set the ball rolling for Phi.