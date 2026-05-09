What led to BCCI's IPL crackdown? Reels in restricted zones, late night outings among reasons

"Yes, we have received a new set of rules from the BCCI and steps are being taken to follow them with diligence. The new crop of players are so much into this social media activity. Yes, it is a modern trend, we accept it. But it has to be done within the limit set by the BCCI," a franchise official told PTI.

"...it's impossible to track each and every movement of people. It's an issue. What we are trying to do is to make the players and content teams more aware of the BCCI norms, and the consequences if they break them."

A step in that direction is cutting down the size of content teams.

"We are trying to limit the number of content team members, particularly those who get hired for a fixed term like 2-3 months during an IPL season.

"Senior players will know the rules and how to follow them. But at times, cricketers coming to the IPL for the first time might not know the gravity of the situation. They will be eager to emulate the stars and get some social media likes and comments. So, we need to educate them more," the official added.