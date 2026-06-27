What is Washington Sundar's role in T20Is? Only Indian team management knows

But when someone only gets to bat in 26 innings out of the 61 games with a strike-rate of less than 130, then he is certainly not a finisher.

And when the same person takes 51 wickets in 57 innings with an economy rate of just over 7, it can be at best termed decent and not even good. Add to it he has delivered 1049 legal deliveries which constitutes 18 balls per innings. That effectively means that on an average Washington has most of the times not given opportunity to finish his quota of overs.

With the strategic shift in T20Is powerplay batting, Washington, who entered the scene as an off-spinner who bowled with the new ball inside first six overs, isn't being risked due to rampaging batters around the globe.

On Friday, against Ireland, he bowled a solitary over and that too was introduced in the 16th over of the innings. While batting, he got stuck and managed just 9 off 12 balls coming in at No.6.

But what's more interesting is a pattern that emerged out of these numbers: 1, 2, 4, 4, 1.2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2. In the last 12 T20Is that Washington played, these are the number of overs that he bowled in 10 innings (2 games in Australia were washouts). And a pattern has emerged since the time Washington has played under Gambhir.