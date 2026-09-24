What happened was not because of me: Roshibina on selection controversy before Asia

The 25-year-old Roshibina scored a hat-rick of medals at the continental showpiece as she had won a bronze in the 2018 edition. This time, her silver came following a 0-2 defeat to Zhang Xiaoyu of China in the women's 60kg final here on Thursday.

"What happened was not because of me. It was the federation's decision. Whatever decision the federation (Wushu Association of India) took, I think it was a good decision," Roshibina said after the final bout.

"I will ignore it (the accusation). I just want to focus on my goal," said the player from Manipur

Divyanshi, who had beaten Roshibina in the Asian Games trials in Srinagar in June, was dropped from the squad after an ACL injury. She accused the federation of playing favourites and alleged that Roshibina had been working against her to get into the Asian Games team.