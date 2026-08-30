What Glasgow’s medal winners taught us about human mind

Take Sharmila Dhankar. She contracted polio at the age of two in a home in Haryana, and grew up in a body that already had to work harder than other athletes in her field. She was married young into a relationship, which turned abusive, and had walked away from it with two daughters and very little else. Motivation was farthest on her list, but slowly yet steadily, she built a life from there, and only after she remarried did she pick up shot put for the first time at the suggestion of her husband. She was 34.

At 40, in Glasgow, she threw her way into history, winning India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold in para-athletics. This isn’t just a comeback story; it is proof that a person can genuinely become someone new after hardship, and not just mend themselves from where they were before. In my field, we sometimes call this post-traumatic growth. Sharmila’s story insists that self-belief has no expiry date.