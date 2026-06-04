WFI plea against HC order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat for selection trials infructuous: SC

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, which refused to go into the observations made by the high court, said this court should not be taken as having reiterated the findings and observations made in the order.

The bench said all the issues are left open.

Senior advocate DN Goburdhun, appearing for the WFI said that Phogat was allowed to participate in the selection trial but she did not succeed.