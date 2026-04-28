WFI bars U-17 wrestler over dual birth certificates, flags verification lapses

The wrestler (name withheld), who sought to participate in the women's 57kg category for Madhya Pradesh, was stopped during scrutiny after officials found discrepancies in her birth records.

According to documents accessed by PTI, one birth certificate issued by authorities in Madhya Pradesh lists the date of birth as August 26, 2010, but shows the date of registration and issue as November 16, 2021: more than a decade after the birth.

The certificate mentions a Sheopur district address and was generated through a gram panchayat office.

When questioned about the delayed registration, the father produced another birth certificate from Rajasthan, according to a WFI source.

That document, also seen by PTI, records the same date of birth -- August 26, 2010 -- but shows registration dating back to September 1, 2010, in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, with the place of birth listed as a private nursing home there.