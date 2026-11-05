West Indies wins the toss and bats 1st in the 2nd cricket test against Bangladesh

BANGALADESH:West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and decided to bat first in the second and final cricket test against Bangladesh on Thursday.
West Indies won the first test by eight wickets in Dhaka.
Top-order batter Kevin Wickham made his debut and Joshua Da Silva returned to the side in two changes for West Indies, replacing John Campbell and Tagnarine Chanderpaul, who both are out with a viral fever.
Bangladesh also made two changes. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the squad after missing the first test due to a finger injury, along with pacer Taskin Ahmed. They replaced Mominul Haque who is out with a head injury and pacer Shoriful Islam.
Lineups:
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.
West Indies: Joshua Da Silva, Brandon King, Kevin Wickham, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.