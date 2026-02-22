West Indies wary of steely Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Super Eight clash

Both the West Indies and Zimbabwe topped their respective groups in the first round but the job is far from finished for them as sterner challenges lie ahead.

For the two-time champions the West Indies, it will be another test of their self assured approach in a format they truly thrive in and bring a flair which perhaps no other team does.

Daren Sammy’s troops have rallied well to the call of creating their own “little piece of history” but consistency and rising up to the occasion would be paramount.

With four wins on the trot, the West Indies have ensured their series defeats in as many as seven bilateral affairs in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup is a matter of past.