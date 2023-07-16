West Indies slumps to humiliating defeat against India, courtesy of offie Ashwin’s brilliance

ROSEAU (DOMINICA): The world’s top-ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the match set up India’s innings and 141-run victory in the opening Test here on Friday.

After India declared its first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the home team. But it was simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all-out as the lop-sided match ended on just the third day. Off-spinner Ashwin followed up his 33rd five-wicket haul, which he achieved in the first innings, with envious figures of 7/71, his best in an overseas Test. Debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) also made a massive contribution while skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Virat Kohli (76) too played their part.

The second and final Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will begin on July 20. India, which has not lost a Test to the West Indies since 2002, will be expected to complete a clean sweep and pick up crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The writing was on the wall when the West Indies was reduced to 32 for four in its second innings. With the conditions resembling the slow and dry tracks of India, Rohit introduced spin as early as the fifth over. The host slipped to 27 for two at the tea break, with Ashwin and left-arm spinner Jadeja removing Kraigg Brathwaite (7) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (7) respectively.

Jadeja trapped Tagenarine in front with a delivery that turned from the middle stump and the DRS showed that it was clipping the top of leg-stump. Brathwaite had little clue on what the skilful Ashwin was up to as he edged a straighter ball to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

The only West Indies batter who looked assured in the middle was debutant Alick Athanaze (28 off 44 balls, 5 fours), who was not afraid to sweep Ashwin before unleashing a square cut and a pull off pacer Mohammed Siraj. The southpaw was eventually caught at short-leg by Jaiswal off Ashwin in the 37th over.

Earlier, India declared an hour after lunch and it seemed that it was waiting for debutant Ishan Kishan to get his first run, which took 20 balls. The visitor batted for as many as 152.2 overs in its first innings, scoring at a rate of 2.76 for a massive 271-run lead.

Kohli was the lone India batter to be dismissed after the lunch break. After being dropped in the first over post the interval, Kohli did not last long as he fell into the trap that was laid by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (1/32).

West Indies 150 & 130 in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71) lost to India 421/5 decl. in 152.2 overs (Y Jaiswal 171, Rohit 103, V Kohli 76)