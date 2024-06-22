West Indies dominate USA in T20 world cup with nine-wicket victory

NEW DELHI: In a commanding performance, the T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies decimated the United States of America by nine wickets in their Group 2 Super Eight matchup.

On Sunday, Andre Russell's notable bowling figures of 3/31, coupled with Roston Chase's 3/19, confined the USA to a modest 128 within 19.5 overs. West Indies wasted no time in chasing down the target, completing 130 for one in just 10.5 overs.

Shai Hope was the standout performer with an unbeaten 82 off 39 balls, featuring eight towering sixes and four boundaries. Nicholas Pooran added 27 not out from 13 deliveries, including three sixes and a four.