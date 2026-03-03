West Indies cricket team stranded in India due to international airspace restrictions

Besides West Indies, Zimbabwe is also stranded in India due to the same reason.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Monday that the squad remains in Delhi, adding that while fresh travel arrangements are being worked out.

"The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe cricket said in a statement on 'X'.

The ICC has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements.

"ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad's safe and timely return."

Zimbabwe lost by five wickets to South Africa in their final Super Eights match here on Sunday.