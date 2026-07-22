West Indies beats New Zealand by 2 wickets in the 5th ODI; New Zealand takes the series 3-2

Swinging momentum

But the match was a seesawing encounter. Rutherford was out when West Indies was 218-5, needing 41 to win with almost 10 overs remaining, and then Gudakesh Motie fell at 239-6.

When Jacob Duffy dismissed Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph with consecutive deliveries in the 45th over, and with 21 runs still needed for a West Indies win, the complexion of the match changed again.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner made the unusual decision to take left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox out of the attack after he had taken 3-35 from nine overs. Hetmyer hit two sixes off Duffy in the 47th over and West Indies got home with more than two overs to spare.

Lennox took 14 wickets at an average of 13.6 and was voted player of the series.

“I wasn't really thinking about getting a half-century to be honest, I was just thinking about how ... I can make sure the team crosses the line,” Hetmyer said. “Every time a new batter came out I was just like make sure you're there at the end.' I'm just happy that I could be there to make sure we crossed the line.”

New Zealand appeared to be heading for a much bigger total when it was 181-3 in the 35th over and 230-5 with five overs to go. Will Young made 56, Tom Latham made 69 and Nick Kelly scored 64 to drive the innings. But the finish was missing against tight bowling, especially from Alzarri Joseph, who took 2-38 from his 10 overs.