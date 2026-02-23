West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 107 runs

Sent in to bat, Hetmyer produced the fastest fifty in T20 World Cups for West Indies, smashing seven sixes and seven fours to power WI to the second-highest team total in the history of T20 World Cup, a massive 254-6.

In reply, Zimbabwe folded for 147 in 17.4 overs with No. 8 batter Brad Evans top scoring with a 21-ball 43.

Gudakesh Motie (4/28) and Akeal Hosein (3/28) shared seven wickets for WI.

Earlier, Hetmyer added 122 off 52 balls with Rovman Powell (59).