West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs to enter Super 8s as group toppers

West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bundled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs. Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Matthew Forde (3/10) were the top bowlers for the Caribbean side.

Asked to bat first, West Indies were well served by Hope, who hit six boundaries and four sixes, but their other top-order batters failed to make significant contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by Italy.

Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 15 balls) and Matthew Forde (16 off 8 balls) played useful cameos towards the end and remained not out.