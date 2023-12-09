West Ham stuns Tottenham with comeback win

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s inability to convert leads into Premier League points returned with a vengeance in a 2-1 home defeat by West Ham United as its winless run extended to five matches on Thursday.

A lacklustre West Ham was completely outplayed in the opening half in which the returning Cristian Romero’s header was scant reward for Tottenham’s domination.

But West Ham was much improved after the break and Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser in the 52nd minute changed the complexion of the derby as Tottenham’s early confidence ebbed away.

Tottenham then self-destructed in the 74th minute when Destiny Udogie’s under-hit back pass caused chaos and James Ward-Prowse tucked in a rebound after his initial shot rebounded back to him off the post.

West Ham comfortably soaked up some late Tottenham pressure and held on for a victory that moved them within three points of its London rivals.

Tottenham remain in fifth place with 27 points but have picked up only one point from their last five games having led 1-0 in all of them. West Ham is ninthwith 24 points.

West Ham’s James Ward celebrates after scoring the winner against Tottenham

Everton beats Newcastle to climb out of relegation zone

Late goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto earned Everton a 3-0 win as they punished Newcastle United’s defensive mistakes at a raucous Goodison Park.

The win sees Everton leap frog Luton Town and move out of the relegation zone. Without the 10-point deduction, a sanction the Club has officially appealed, it would have seen Sean Dyche’s side climb into the top half of the Premier League table.

For the second time in the space of five days, McNeil’s “paintbrush” left foot set the Blues on its way to victory 11 minutes from the end. Doucoure’s fifth strike of the campaign doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Then, deep into the 10 minutes of stoppage time second-half substitute Beto got in on the act, running the length of the half after being played onside by Trippier, adding a third to seal a richly deserved victory.

Only a second home win for Everton this season moves Everton into 17th, with 10 points. Newcastle is seventh with 26 points.

Notably, Seamus Coleman’s made his 353rd appearance in the Premier League for Everton on the Thursday night when he returned to action from a serious knee injury, and is now the outright most of any outfield player for the Club in the competition.