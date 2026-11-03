West Ham fires coach Nuno after back-to-back losses in bid to regain Premier League place

The 2023 Conference League winner, which was relegated from the Premier League last season, sits eighth in the 24-team Championship after losing back-to-back home games against Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

“Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the board of directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the club's objectives and expectations remain on track,” West Ham said in a statement.

Club great Mark Noble is among three coaches put in charge of the first team ahead of a game Wednesday at Cardiff.