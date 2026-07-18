West Bengal govt plans World Cup final live screening at Nandan, districts

Similar arrangements for live screenings on large screens at important locations across districts will also be made for football enthusiasts, the official said.

The Youth Services and Sports Department is coordinating the arrangements in consultation with other departments, he said.

All district administrations have been asked to set up screening facilities, and Rs 1 lakh each has been allocated to every district for the purpose, according to an official notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Youth Services and Sports department, Rajesh Pandey.