We're trying not to expect too much from ourselves MI captain Harmanpreet

BENGALURU: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Thursday that the defending champions have been trying to keep their own expectation level to a minimum and focus on the WPL opener against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai will face-off with Delhi here on Friday in a repeat of the last year's final, which was held in Mumbai.

"We just kept our preparations very simple. We are trying not to expect too much from ourselves and doing too many things. That was our approach last year too and we want to continue that. We are feeling very confident going into this match and tournament," said Harmanpreet in her pre-match press meet.

One reason for that, Harmanpreet felt, was the Mumbai Indians' extensive pre-tournament camp held in their home turf.

"We used the facilities in Mumbai ahead of the WPL. We played a few practice games as well, so that we could try some new combinations and the players too get a chance to work upon their game.

"We feel that we are ready for the game. Last year, we had to do extra team-bonding sessions and this time we got some more time on the field training," she said. "In that sense, we also got a chance to look at the new girls who have joined this year and we have got a good team balance and we are very confident."

Amanjot Kaur is one of the new recruits of the Mumbai side this year, and Harmanpreet hoped that the left-arm wrist spinner can boost her side's bowling unit.

"I have not seen any other woman cricketer who bowls left-arm wrist spin. She is a good pick for us. You need variety in T20 cricket and sometimes the batters get used to your regular bowlers.

"She is someone who has played more than 30 domestic games this year and played well in them too. She looked confident in our practice games too," she said.

Mumbai have also signed veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail from the player auction last year, and Harmanpreet said the South African will complement young pace-bowling all-rounder Issy Wong this season.

"She is a great player and she has done well for her country and whichever leagues that she plays for. She brings in a lot of experience and she is someone who can bowl with good pace and that's what we have been looking for.

"Last year, Issy Wong gave us a lot of balance, and now this year we have another option in Shabnim. Her presence gives us that extra cushioning in bowling," she noted.