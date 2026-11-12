We're in it for long-term and so is Hardik: Punjab Kings owner Ness Wadia

Punjab have traded their pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh to bring in Pandya from Mumbai Indians. Pandya had a topsy-turvy run at MI in his second coming during which he captained the side through a difficult phase.

Speaking to PTI after completing the biggest trade in IPL history, Wadia said the team needed a player like Pandya to push for a long-awaited title. He also insisted that Pandya will have no issues playing under Shreyas Iyer despite the former's rich captaincy experience in the IPL.

"We're definitely in it for the long term and so is he. I had a beautiful conversation with him. He's all ready to go. And I think you'll see a different Hardik Pandya and a very experienced Hardik Pandya coming to the fore.

"And he's very keen to share his experience and his wisdom with us. It will strengthen our core group and will be a big support to Shreyas on the field and Ricky (head coach Ricky Ponting) and everyone off the field," Wadia said.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians roughly took a month to close the trade with Arshdeep Singh going to the five-time champions in return.

Wadia said Pandya adds immensely to the franchise both as a player and as a brand.

"He's got a lot of followers. He's an icon. He brings in a lot, his experience, you know, more than anything...Mumbai will benefit from Arshdeep and we will benefit from Hardik. It is the biggest trade in IPL history," said the industrialist.