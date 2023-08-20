Well-oiled league: Saudi’s footballing ambitions amidst booming economy

CHENNAI: Saudi Arabia has finally tuned its awareness to the transformative power of sports in elevating its global presence and inviting positive attention.



Initiating this vision, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) strategically funneled resources into LIV golf, a venture that has now seamlessly fused with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The realm of world title boxing and the high-speed thrills of Formula One have graced Saudi soil, but its imprint has often faded with time, leaving no lasting legacy.

On that unyielding note, Saudi Pro League emerges as the most potent tool for the nation’s aspirations. Unlike golfers who participate in Saudi-supported tournaments, footballers are not merely guests but have chosen to put down roots and become integral to the country’s fabric.

While Saudi Arabia boasts a passionate football fan base, their gaze often strays toward the excitement of European football, relegating the domestic league to a second-tier spectacle. Past marquee signings have often been seasoned players or imports whose star power might have dimmed on the European stage. However, the Nation’s demographic leans heavily towards the youth, presenting an untapped wellspring of potential. The arrival of football greats such as Ronaldo, Benzema, and Kanté ushers in a new era where focus turns inward, nurturing quality football and promoting a robust football infrastructure from grassroots to the big leagues.

In the twilight years of their illustrious careers, these stars hold sway over global football’s narrative. Real Madrid clung on-to Benzema, Barcelona yearned for Messi’s return, and Chelsea painstakingly negotiated Kanté’s extended stay. For Saudi Arabia, this isn’t just about individual brilliance, it’s about aggregating the strengths of teams like Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal to draw an astounding 70,000 fervent supporters to home games. These stadiums, once enlivened, transcend brick and empty seats, becoming pivotal components of a captivating brand. The reverberating roars of such a multitude translate into a more marketable product on foreign television screens, an allure that could beckon prime players to make Saudi Arabian clubs their next haven.

The echoes of Qatar’s World Cup resonate through Saudi’s strategic corridors. They witnessed both the reputation-boosting impact of hosting the global spectacle and the agony of Qatar’s team failing to shine on its own stage. With a steely resolve, Saudi Arabia aims to engineer a national football team that will not merely participate but present a team that challenges to grace the knockout stages by 2030. A stellar display in Qatar, where they beat eventual champions Argentina in its first group stage game, underscored their latent potential.

The efforts extend beyond the pitch, encompassing the forging of pathways for young players through collaborations with European clubs. Post-Covid, Saudi Arabia stands as a more enticing destination for international stars, thanks to upgraded stadiums and facilities that now rival Europe’s finest. Yet, the endeavor to woo experienced European executives has proven a formidable task, as pleasing as it would sound for the big money transfers players would find this move as a leap of faith into an unknown skeptic future.

As the embers of hope ignite, Saudi Arabia acknowledges Qatar’s precedent-setting World Cup journey, as the footballing facilities and stadiums built for the World Cup 2022 lay in rubble, Saudi Arabia’s endeavour reaches beyond momentary success, fostering a continuous flame rather than a fleeting spark. The charismatic talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Riyad Mahrez promise to galvanise not only financial success but also political gain. However, the true measure of this ambitious venture, the reimagining of Saudi Arabian football, will unfold with the passing of time, blending the luminosity of stars with the enduring aspirations of a nation.

The influx of big names, the likes of Neymar, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, Ruben Neves from Wolves are indirectly playing a pivotal role in transforming the already flourishing economy of the country.

One of the key ways in which the transfer of football stars is influencing Saudi Arabia’s economy is through sports tourism. As these players bring their talents and charisma to the country, the global spotlight is increasingly turning toward Saudi Arabia as it did with MLS with the recent move of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. This influx of sports enthusiasts, fans, and media from around the world injects significant revenue into the nation’s hospitality, transportation, and entertainment sectors.

Furthermore, the demand for state-of-the-art training facilities, stadiums, and infrastructure to support the athletes and its teams is driving an upsurge in construction and development projects. This surge in infrastructure investment not only creates jobs and stimulates economic activity but also positions Saudi Arabia as a destination for international sports events and competitions, for instance earlier this year, AIFF (All India Football Federation) had opted for the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh to host the semifinals and the final matches of the 76’th National Football Championship the Santosh Trophy.

Football is a universal language that transcends borders, and the presence of renowned players in Saudi Arabia encourages cultural exchange and fosters international relationships. The influx of players from diverse backgrounds can positively impact tourism by drawing visitors interested in experiencing the local culture while enjoying world-class sports.

Furthermore, as matches are broadcast globally, Saudi Arabia gains exposure that extends far beyond the field. This heightened visibility showcases the country’s modernization efforts, cultural richness, and commitment to progress, thus reshaping perceptions and attracting a broader spectrum of travelers and investors.

The arrival of international football stars not only elevates the quality of domestic leagues but also inspires young footballers in Saudi Arabia. As local talents get to witness these global icons, it sparks ambition and fosters a positive idea to excel in sports. This also has the potential to lead to increased investment in grassroots sports programs, training academies, and facilities, nurturing the growth of homegrown talent and enhancing the overall standard of sports within the country.

The strategic move to attract prominent football players to Saudi Arabia goes beyond the realm of sports. It’s a calculated economic move that’s poised to reshape the nation’s booming economy. The confluence of increased tourism, infrastructure development, business opportunities, cultural exchange, and youth inspiration generates a multi-faceted impact that contributes to economic diversification and long-term growth.

At the end the day, it emerges as a win-win situation for everyone involved. The players step onto a new field breathing life into a new arena of competition. For the fans of Saudi, it’s a front-row ticket to witness their cherished stars and beloved clubs in exhilarating action. And within this sporting theatre, investors find their treasure boxes, where the alchemy of media attention and profits casts its enchanting spell upon the league. It’s a harmonious dance of aspirations, where the crescendo of benefits orchestrates a melody that resonates far beyond the pitch.