We''ll keep an eye on under-tested middle-order ahead of big games: Vettori

"That top four has been brilliant, and that triumvirate of Ishan, Pat and Shakib in the later half of the season has probably been the real difference for us."Vettori said managing the fifth and sixth bowling options remained one of the team's biggest tactical challenges."It's always about juggling our fifth and sixth bowler. That's a big one for us and we went with Harshal Patel tonight because of the nature of the surface, but we know we've got (Praful) Hinge and Harsh Dubey."He praised the bowling attack for complementing the explosive batting unit after SRH recovered from a poor start to the season."Those three fast bowlers have been exceptional and we've had contributions from Harsh Dubey, from Shivang, from Nitesh, from Hinge that have allowed us to come back from losing three of our first four games," he said.