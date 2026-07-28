Weighlifter Gyaneshwari's CWG feat will inspire Chhattisgarh's athletes: CM Sai

"The daughter of Rajnandgaon has proved that talent, when backed by dedication, discipline and relentless hard work, can achieve success even on the international stage," he said.

The CM further said the state government has been continuously working to strengthen the sports ecosystem by providing athletes with modern training, better infrastructure and adequate encouragement.

"Our objective is to create an environment where the youth of Chhattisgarh can excel in national and international competitions and bring laurels to the state and the country," he emphasised.

Wishing Gyaneshwari Yadav success in future competitions, Sai expressed confidence that she would continue to make India and Chhattisgarh proud with her performances on the international stage.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, congratulated Yadav in a social media post, describing her silver medal as a matter of pride for both Chhattisgarh and the nation.