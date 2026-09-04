Web Series on Mumbai cricket in the works

MUMBAI: A potential web series to document a full season with the Mumbai cricket team is in the works, said MCA president Ajinkya Naik on Friday.
Mumbai has a rich cricketing history and seeing the culture of its senior team on the big screen will inspire the youth and give a better understanding to fans on what goes behind the scenes, said Naik.
MCA will need BCCI's permission to go ahead with the filming of the documentary, to be directed by Patrick Graham.
"We have requested a few permissions from the BCCI as we want to document the entire season of the Mumbai senior team. Whether it takes the form of a web series or a documentary will be decided as we progress, but the idea is to give fans a unique look at what goes on behind the scenes with the Mumbai team throughout the season," said Naik.
"We want to capture the journey from Day 1 of our senior team’s preparations for the Ranji Trophy right through to the final match of the season. Mumbai cricket has such a rich heritage, and we felt -- why not showcase it to the world? Let people see the preparation, hard work and culture behind a 42-time Ranji Trophy champion side.
"More importantly, this initiative will help youngsters understand what it takes to succeed at the highest level -- the discipline, preparation, teamwork and commitment that define Mumbai cricket. It will give the next generation an opportunity to learn from our rich cricketing legacy and inspire them to carry it forward," Naik added.