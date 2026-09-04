Web Series on Mumbai cricket in the works

Mumbai has a rich cricketing history and seeing the culture of its senior team on the big screen will inspire the youth and give a better understanding to fans on what goes behind the scenes, said Naik.

MCA will need BCCI's permission to go ahead with the filming of the documentary, to be directed by Patrick Graham.

"We have requested a few permissions from the BCCI as we want to document the entire season of the Mumbai senior team. Whether it takes the form of a web series or a documentary will be decided as we progress, but the idea is to give fans a unique look at what goes on behind the scenes with the Mumbai team throughout the season," said Naik.