Weather affects TN, Jharkhand warm-up games

CHENNAI: Wet outfield and inclement weather played spoilsport yet again as play was affected in the warm-up games involving host Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand here on Thursday.

The fourth and final day’s play of the U-23 game was called off without a ball being bowled. The first innings remained incomplete with Jharkhand on 224 for seven in reply to Tamil Nadu’s 341.

In the U-19 match, the third day’s play of the four-day game was washed out.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu (U-23) 341 in 120.1 overs (Tushar Raheja 49, A Badrinath 110, Anshu Kumar Singh 4/68, Manishi 4/89) drew with Jharkhand (U-23) 224/7 in 56.5 overs (Prabhat Kumar Yadav 52, Sahil Raj 27, Rajandeep Singh 113, H Prashid Akash 3/34, N Sunil Krishna 2/53) Jharkhand (U-19) 196 in 58.1 overs and 28/1 in 14 overs vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 304 in 97.4 overs (RK Jayant 72, RS Ambrish 89, G Siddharth 53*, Abhishek Yadav 5/97, Tanish Choubey 3/42)