"We will see the best of Virat," says De Villiers ahead of India's tour to South Africa

NEW DELHI: Former Proteas cricketer AB De Villiers opened up on Virat Kohli's performance in India's upcoming tour to South Africa and said that the fans will see the best of him.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, De Villiers said that he can't wait to see Kohli making eye contact with opposition players and being involved in a verbal spat.

ABD also warned the Proteas players and said that they need to be careful in the upcoming series since India have a world-class squad.

"We will see the best of Virat. I cannot wait to see the chest out, the eye contact with the opposition, and being a bit verbal with everyone. Because he will be fired up for this series. South Africa will need to be careful. This Indian squad is pure world-class," De Villiers said.

In the upcoming India tour of South Africa, Kohli has been only included in the Test squad and will not take part in the T20I and ODI matches of the series.

The tour will begin with the three-match T20I affair on December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium.

The second T20I will be played on December 12 at the St George's Oval. The 20-over format will conclude on December 14 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The 50-over clash will kick off on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The second and final ODI will be played on December 19 and December 21 respectively.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.