"There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests, he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia," Gill said.

Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are expected to be part of the pace combination, while Anshul Kamboj has attracted considerable attention from head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during the team's preparations.

Gill indicated that the team management is also looking at Akash and Kamboj as potential lower-order contributors, with the possibility of playing seven specialist batters and relying on the two pacers at No. 8 and No. 9.

"We plan to play with seven proper batters and eight and nine, we need to check. Akash and Anshul both can bat. Nitish (Kumar Reddy) too can bat," he said.

Gill explained the rationale behind having a hit-the-deck bowler, and pointed out how New Zealand conditions can make the job difficult for fast bowlers, particularly once the Kookaburra ball gets older and loses its potency.

The two tall Indian pacers who fit into that particular description are Prasidh and Brar, although the latter's inclusion in the final XI remains uncertain.

Gill also spoke about the challenges posed by the strong winds in Wellington, which can take a considerable toll on fast bowlers.