We want to write own piece of history in WC, says Indian men's hockey coach Fulton

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, India boasts of only three World Cup medals, the last of which - a gold - came way back in the 1975 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

"What's important is to get consistency in the tournament and bring that consistency into the Asian Games and we win the Asian Games as a priority as well," the 51-year-old South African, who guided India to their second consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, told PTI.

"Tournament hockey is about playing your best hockey when it counts, you got to peak at the right time, and have a really strong squad through all the lines…We have a good chance and we can beat any team on our day.

"I am fully aware about the legacy of Indian hockey and also the fact that it hasn't gone really well in the World Cup. We would love to change that; we would love to write our own piece of history in Indian hockey."