We want to write own piece of history in WC, says Indian men's hockey coach Fulton

"We have tough group and we need to do good job against Wales in game 1 and really focus on building momentum and try to get to the end of the tournament where you play your best hockey."

Currently ranked eight in the world, Fulton has already set his realistic goals from the World Cup and the Asian Games that follows within three weeks' time. The Asian Games holds greater significance for India as it is a qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"The ideal goal is we want to win every tournament we play. So in Asia we won every tournament we played, that's ideal. Realistic is down to ranking. So now we are ranked 7th or 8th in the world now, so we have a 5 per cent chance of winning the World Cup through ranking but that does that stop us winning it, 'No'.

"But that's what people will perceive as you are ranked 8th in the world. For me ranking is important after the tournament not before.

"Even though we are no.1 in Asia realistically doesn't guarantee we are winning if we don't do our basics right, be 100 per cent in everything, everything needs to fire."