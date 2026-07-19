'We should've offered you better ending…': Mbappe pens emotional farewell note for Deschamps

France finished fourth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after going down 4-6 to England. It marked Deschamps' farewell as France manager after 14 years in charge. The 57-year-old took over an underachieving side from Laurent Blanc in 2012 and led it to a second crown in 2018.

"You who gave us so much. We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed.

Putting words to what you brought over 14 years is very difficult, so major an actor were you in the revival of this team. People haven't always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of that… Thank you for giving me the chance and opportunity to represent my country on the biggest stage for so many years," Mbappe shared on X.