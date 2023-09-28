"We saw ups and downs together": Arjun Cheema after winning gold in shooting

HANGHZOU: The Men's 10m Air Pistol team of Arjun Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, and Shiva Narwal secured a gold medal in the shooting event after displaying a stellar performance at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI in Hangzhou, Arjun Cheema said that the team of three shooters saw all the ups and downs since they were together for the last three months and took part in three competitions which helped them to grow a bond.

"It has been three months we have been playing together and in between we also took part in 3-4 competitions. When you see each other's ups and downs it helps to form a good bond as a team. It is a team effort, of the three of us, the coaches, and the SAI," Arjun Cheema told ANI.

Shiva Narwal said that he is feeling happier since his brother Manish Narwal secured a quota spot for the Paris 2024. Shiva added that it is a happy moment for his family and the whole nation.

"I am happy that even my brother won a gold at Para Shooting and secured a quota spot for the Paris 2024. For me, for my home, for India, this is especially a happy moment," Shiva Narwal said.

The third shooter, Sarabjot accepted that he failed to make a mark in the individual event but was happy for the gold in the team event.

"I am feeling good since it is my first Asian Games. In the individual event, I couldn't perform well but it went well over all," Sarabjot Singh said.

In the Men's 10m Air Pistol event at the Asian Games, India won the gold by just one point ahead of China, who won the silver medal.

This is the fourth gold medal in shooting at the ongoing multi-sport event for India. The game saw a comeback from Sarabjot to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun qualified for the final in the eighth place.

Whereas Narwal failed to qualify for the individual final finishing 14th, the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team's combined score was enough to defeat China by one gold point.

In the medal tally, the Indian contingent is in fifth place after winning 24 medals which includes six gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.