'We reached the summit': Djokovic splits with long-time fitness coach Panichi

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic has announced that he has split with fitness coach Marco Panichi, marking the latest change to his support team following a split with former coach Goran Ivanisevic in March.

For the past seven years, the 36-year-old has been collaborating with Panichi, but now they're set to embark on a new path.

In a social media post, the Serb thanked Panichi for his services. "Grande Marco, what amazing years of collaboration we've had. We reached the summit, won titles, broken records. But most of all, I have enjoyed our most "ordinary" days of training in and out of the gym."

"Endless hours of "carciofini" and laughs that made me feel super motivated to prepare for success. Grazie Romanista (as Goran calls you) for all the energy, effort and time you invested in making me the best possible player and person I can be.

"Much love and I will see you soon in Roma. Forzaaaa," he added.

Last month Djokovic announced he had split with coach Ivanisevic. The 36-year-old last week won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award for a record-equalling fifth time after a standout 2023 season in which he won three of the four majors and the Nitto ATP Finals.

The Serbian is 11-4 this season and most recently competed in Monte-Carlo, where he reached the semifinals. He pulled out of the Madrid Masters 1000 to carefully manage his schedule.