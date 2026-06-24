We need to work on scoring field goals: Marijne

"I told the girls it's important to learn and also to win. You always have to learn from things that don't go well. It's always match by match. Our first official match will be against China (at the World Cup), and that's important because of many reasons, as we will play them in the Asian Games as well.

"We want to do well, and it's about ourselves — what do we need to improve, what do we need to do really well — and that's the most important thing at this moment." The Dutchman added that the team will use the upcoming training period to prepare for the major assignments lined up.

"We now have a big block of training for four weeks before we go to Germany, and we can evaluate what went well and what we need to improve against teams in the World Cup. From there, we go to the World Cup. It's a step-by-step process. Every match will help us improve." "The focus is really on the Indian team, not on China, not on other teams. What we need to do, how we want to play well -- that's what we are focusing on," he added.