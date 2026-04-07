We need to fire in all departments of the game: SRH batter Klaasen

SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets in their opener and then were humbled by 5 wickets by Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Their only win -- 65-run victory -- came against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Our batting has been good so far, but we missed out about 40 runs in 3 games. We need to bat better. The two games that we struggled, we didn't execute with the bat. The bowlers, especially the pacers have been fantastic. We need to get to 220-230 mark to give our bowlers chance of defending," Klaasen told JioStar Press Room ahead Rivalry Week which is starting from 12th.

"Our fielding has been poor and that's what is affecting us. I will give us 6 out of 10 so far, we played some brilliant cricket in phases but lost out in the crucial phases of the game.

"Bowlers are hanging on as per plan, rest of the batting is doing well. I will give 80 per cent but our fielding needs to improve, we need to hold onto our catches. If you need to go 8-9 in rating, you need to build some momentum, you need to put all three compartments together," he added.