We need to check where we went wrong as a batting unit: Shafali Verma

India were aware that the pitch would offer some turn and hold. Shafali said the batters needed to adapt better as the innings progressed.

"As we all know, we came here and before that also, we all knew there would be a turning track, there would be a bit of hold, so we were aware about this track," she said.

Shafali said the new ball came on nicely to the bat.

"Talking about the track with the new ball, the ball was coming very nicely. After the ball gets old, there is a bit of hold and there is a bit of turn."

She departed after making a brisk 64, acknowledging that she could have played the ball better after it gripped and arrived a little late.

"As a batter, I was set at that time. I just made a bit of a mistake. The ball gripped a little bit and came a little late. I might have been able to play it grounded," she said.