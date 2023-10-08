"We missed our lengths, execution wasn't there": Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka after loss to SA

NEW DELHI: Following a 102-run defeat against South Africa, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka their bowlers missed the line and lengths and did not execute plans well in the first game.

South Africa kicked off their World Cup campaign with style as their opposition Sri Lanka succumbed at 326, way before the required target of 429 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

"I expected high scoring game today with the kind of batting line-up South Africa have. We missed our lengths and the execution wasn't there. We should have kept them to somewhere around 370 and that would have been a bit manageable," Shanaka said during the post-match presentation.

"We got some batters who were striking it really well, but there was too much to do. Missing those three bowlers (Chameera, Hasaranga and Theekshana) is huge, but that's the part of the game, we have to move on and it's an opportunity for others.

We need to get our execution right in the next game," Shanaka said during the post-match presentation," he added. Coming into the match, Aiden Makram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen scored hundreds to take South Africa to an astonishing 428/5 in 50 overs, the highest in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Markram's century came in just 49 balls, the fastest in the tournament's history. After an unsteady start with skipper Bavuma losing his wicket in the second over, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen brought up their hundred-run partnership in 102 balls and de Kock reached his fifty in 61 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Chasing the huge target, Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stepped on the field looking to shatter a few more records with positive intent.

However, Marco Janes spoiled the party by dismissing both batters for paltry scores. With spinner Keshav Maharaj sending Shanaka back to the pavilion for 68, Sri Lanka's fate was sealed as they ended the innings with a score of 326 and tasted a bitter 102-run defeat. (