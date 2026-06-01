We made miscalculation of what score was appropriate on that pitch: Vikram Solanki

“…If we had got somewhere around that 180 mark, I think that would have been a challenging total for them to chase,” he added.

Solanki rued that GT’s total of 155 for eight in the IPL final was at least 25 runs short of a defendable target.

“I think we were probably 20-25 runs short, but it was exceptional to see the fight and the hunger the guys showed to bring that game to close to the finish.