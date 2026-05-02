We hear Indian athletes running away when there''s doping control: International Testing Agency head

“We’re concerned in general with the state of doping in India and we’re hearing a lot of things happening on the ground,” Cohen was quoted as saying by 'The Athletic', which covers sports for 'The New York Times'.

“We also hear stories of athletes running away when there is a doping control, and we hear of advance notice (given to athletes prior to testing).”

Besides overseeing anti-doping tests on behalf of the IOC, the Lausanne-based ITA also manages the anti-doping programme of around 50 international sports federations.