"We have thought of taking gold": India athlete Amoj Jacob

PARIS: India athlete Amoj Jacob stated that the 4x400m relay team is aiming to return with an Olympic gold medal from Paris.

The men's 4x400m team, which features Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Jacob, will be in action at the Paris Olympics on August 9 at Stade de France.

Ahead of the event, Amoj revealed that the gold medal is in the team's mind, and they will do everything to get their hands on the coveted prize.

"We are very excited, and we are working very hard for it. We will perform very well. We will perform better than we did last year. This is our hope. We have thought of taking the gold. We will try our best. We want to come back with a medal," Jacob told ANI.

But before playing for the gold, the Indian team needs to qualify for the final of the event. Jacob acknowledged that they are focused on the qualification round and asked the fans to keep them in their prayers.

"This time, we have thought that something should happen. First of all, our focus is to qualify for the final. We are going to do our best. Keep us in your prayers that we don't face any problems. We will perform 100 per cent well, and hopefully, your heartbeat will be as fast as ours when we are running. Thank you so much and keep us in your prayers," he concluded.

At the ongoing Paris Olympics, both men's and women's teams will feature for India in the 4x400m relay team event.

During the World Athletics Relays held earlier this year, the women's team comprising Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan finished second and earned a ticket to the Paris Games.

The men's team, including Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, finished second in their heat with a combined time of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds.