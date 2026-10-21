We have plans for Sooryavanshi if he gets to play: Santner

Santner was also asked about the return of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian T20I team after a nearly four-year absence. The home skipper said he expects Bhuvneshwar to love the conditions here.

"I think Bhuvi will love these conditions in New Zealand. If there's anything in the wicket, he finds something out of it. On some flat ones in India, he still managed to nip the ball and swing the ball, so I think with the new ball out here, especially, it'll be a challenge (for New Zealand).

"In India, it's pretty challenging as a bowler these days. We've seen in the recent series, 250 getting chased down. Who wants to be a bowler, but he (Bhuvneshwar) might like it out here a little bit better."

Santner said he is hoping for it to be a contest in which bowlers dominate.

"I hope so. I think maybe the first game it might be, but it can change pretty quickly. It's very weather dependent. The second game is a used pitch, same pitch we used for first game. It could be a bit flatter.

"If it nips around, we've got to play accordingly. If it's flat, you've got to play accordingly," said the 34-year-old left-arm spinner.

"If there is a little bit in it, you might have to change a few shots, but they've played on fast, bouncy wickets before. They've played all around the world and done really well. It's going to be a challenge this series and we're looking forward to it," he added.