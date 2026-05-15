We have not been able to handle pressure, admits PBKS assistant coach Haddin

"What you do see in this tournament now is some unbelievable power. Two hundred used to be a really, really good score. And now it is a score that teams are not intimidated by. We have just got to find a way," he said. "The results are hurting the change rooms. We were beaten by a really good innings. We are going to take what we did well out of tonight and take that over into our preparation for next day and have a look at what things we can improve on." The former Australia wicketkeeper also dismissed speculation about discord inside the PBKS dressing room amid the team's poor run.