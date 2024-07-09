We have better medal chances in doubles event: Sharath Kamal

CHENNAI: With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sharath Kamal exuded confidence that the Indian doubles team has a better chance at medal prospects in the upcoming games.

A veteran of the sport, Sharath is set to participate in his fifth Olympic Games, and this time he has been bestowed the honour of carrying the tri-colour and leading the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony.

The Olympic-bound Table Tennis contingent recently attended a performance analytics camp under coach Massimo Costantini in Bengaluru. Sharath said that the team focused more on doubles and tried different combinations. “We’re looking forward to another camp in Germany next week where we’ll focus more on doubles training,” Sharath said during a press interaction at the ‘Go for Gold’ event organised by Timelinks. The company has signed Sharath to a three-year deal as its ambassador and promises to support him in every way possible.

Discussing his fellow paddlers from India, Sharath pointed out the squad’s balance, mentioning young Manav Thakkar, who is set to break into the top-50 next week, and the presence of Harmeet Desai alongside himself to support him. Italian Costantini recently expressed confidence in the players, believing they could spring surprises at this year’s Olympics. Sharath discussed Costantini’s impact on the team, stating, “He can help us build a better team. All of us have been doing pretty well individually, and he has come in to build the team strategy,” he added.

Sharath stressed the importance of opening the championships with a win in the doubles event, saying, “It is the first match of the team championships. If you start off with a win, your best player then gets into the singles match, and I think that’s very important.”

Chennai has a long culture for Table Tennis

After the Olympic Games wrap up, some of the world’s best paddlers will descend upon Chennai for Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, which is set to start on August 22nd.

“It’s very positive, especially considering Chennai’s long tradition and culture in Table Tennis. It’s great that the sport will be based here for 15-20 days. Youngsters can come and watch some of the world’s best in action. Overall, it’s a positive development for the state’s table tennis,” Sharath said.

PV Sindhu also named flag-bearer

The Indian Olympic Association announced on Monday that two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will accompany Table Tennis ace Sharath Kamal as India's flag-bearer during the Olympics opening ceremony. Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang has been named the Chef-de-Mission.